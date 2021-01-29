Wabash man killed in officer-involved shooting

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wabash.

According to ISP, 37-year-old Roger D. Hipskind was killed in a shootout with a Kosciusko County SWAT team on Thursday.

The SWAT team was serving search warrant at an apartment on East Main Street when it happened. Investigators said after officers made entry, there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the occupant or occupants.

Hipskind was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old woman was also inside the apartment and also got shot. She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

No officers were hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, information will be forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.