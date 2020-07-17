Warrants issued for 2 involved in Lake Monroe incident

Above: Live press conference from Vauhxx Booker expected at 3:30 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monroe County prosecutors have issued warrants for two men involved in the July 4th incident at Lake Monroe.

According to prosecutors, Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox face felony charges in connection with the confrontation of two groups of people in Monroe County over the Fourth of July weekend.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Erika Oliphant requested warrants Friday for their arrest, alleging the following criminal offenses:

Sean M. Purdy is alleged to have committed Criminal Confinement, a Level 5 felony; Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, a Level 6 felony; and Intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

Jerry Edward Cox II is alleged to have committed Aiding, Inducing or Causing Criminal Confinement, a Level 5 felony; Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, a Level 6 felony; Intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor; Battery, a Class B misdemeanor; and Battery, a Class B misdemeanor.

The alleged incident was on camera by several groups and a Facebook post about the confrontation has gone viral.

Vauhxx Booker, the alleged victim, wrote in the Facebook post that the people in the video threatened him with a noose and said some other “choice slurs.”

On Tuesday, July 7 Booker’s attorney, Katharine Liell, announced the the FBI had opened a hate crime investigation into the case.

During a Monday press conference, attorneys representing two people involved in the incident, including Purdy, claimed their clients have been falsely accused.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources sent its investigation report to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday, indicating potential crimes committed by four people.

Attorneys for Booker announced a press conference for Friday at 3:30 p.m. and issued this partial statement:

While we are relieved by the actions of Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Erika Oliphant’s decision to charge and arrest the individuals who assaulted Mr. Vauhxx Booker on July 4th, 2020, we believe this is just the first step towards justice and change. Shoshanah Wolfson

More from Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office:

Prosecutors On July 15, 2020, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division (IDNR Law Enforcement) provided the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office with investigative reports and digital evidence regarding events that occurred in the forest near Lake Monroe on July 4, 2020. Details of the investigation by IDNR Law Enforcement and a recitation of pertinent facts are contained in investigative reports released by IDNR on July 16, 2020, and in a probable cause affidavit written by Indiana Conservation Officer Kurt Kinser.

We’ll provide a livestream of the press conference in this story.