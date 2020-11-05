Wayne County man arrested for allegedly killing neighbor

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a Wayne County man in custody after they say he shot and killed his neighbor Wednesday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of north Brick Church Road in Hagerstown. When police arrived, they found 32-year-old KC Allen Simpson in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His neighbor, 77-year-old Billy Wilson Sr. surrendered to officers. He was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with murder.

Police say they believe the shooting happened after a dispute between the neighbors. The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report.