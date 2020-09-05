3 Wayne County women wanted for alleged child custody flight arrested; children found

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Three Wayne County fugitives wanted for absconding with three children and withholding two of the children from their fathers and deliberately ignoring a court order were taken into custody Wednesday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

In early September, authorities sought information on the whereabouts of the women and the children involved with the case.

The children were ages 3, 3 and 8.

Wayne County Indiana Courts issued warrants for the arrest of Heather Jo Frost for felony interference with custody, Nancy Frost for felony interfering with custody and Abbey Frost for interfering with custody and assisting a criminal.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation found that Heather was assisted by her mother, Nancy Frost, and sister, Abbey, to evade law enforcement and hide the children.

Police said the Frosts avoided arrest and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Wayne County authorities say they received a tip Sunday on the possible location of the Frosts from a citizen witness who had seen photographs of the women and children.

Working in conjunction with the United States Marshal Service, a search warrant was served, and additional evidence was found that led investigators to a hotel in Greenfield, according to the WCSO.

On Wednesday, US Marshals responded to the hotel and found the six located there, according to the sheriff’s office. Heather, Abby and Nancy Frost were arrested.

One child was reunited with his father, per a court order out of Wayne Superior Court Two. The two other children were temporarily placed in Department of Child Services care.

The investigation into this situation is on-going.