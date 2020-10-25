West side shooting becomes Indy’s 199th homicide of year

INDIANAPOLIS — A disturbance between two men in the front yard of a west side home is believed to be the cause behind the city’s latest homicide.

The killing marks the 199th homicide of the year in Indianapolis.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a possible person shot in the 3900 block of Bennett Drive. Police arrived quickly on the scene and found a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

IMPD Major Harold Turner said while they are not sure of the relationship of the two men, but both knew each other. Major Turner added that they believe a disturbance between the two men happened in the front yard of the west side home.

Police say this was a targeted shooting, and the community is not in any danger. Police are looking for a person of interest, but at this time, they are not releasing his name.