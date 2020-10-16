Whiteland police: Online sale led to fight, gunfire

WHITELAND, Ind. — A deal to sell at item through an online purchase led to gunshots and a fight in Whiteland, police say.

Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Hummingbird Lane in response to a shots fired report.

Officers said a juvenile tried to purchase an item through a deal arranged online. During the exchange, a brief struggle ensued.

Police said the suspects then took off in their car; their vehicle struck several objects and became disabled. They then ran off; a Good Samaritan tried to follow them, police said, but the suspects fired shots at him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Other responding departments included New Whiteland Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Bargersville Police Department, the Franklin Police Department and the Greenwood Police Department.