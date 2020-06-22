Watch Live
FOX59 News at Six

Woman faces drug charges after crashing truck into Bartholomew County home

Crimetracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo By Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A woman is facing drug charges after she crashed her truck into a home in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the area of 505 North/850 East in reference to the crash.

Authorities say the home suffered significant damage and is currently uninhabitable.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Esther M. Waltz, of Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Officials have not released any further details.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News