Woman sought in connection with Amber Alert arrested for kidnapping

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman in connection to an Amber Alert issued out of Lawrence.

Officials say officers pursued a vehicle that was stolen on Thursday near the 1100 block of South Sherman Drive. The pursuit ended after a successful P.I.T. maneuver was performed near the 6200 block of S. Keystone Avenue.

Police took the driver, Brandi Behning, into custody. Behning was the woman sought in connection to a stolen car that prompted an Alert Amber in Lawrence on Wednesday.

During an interrogation, Behning admitting to having stolen an SUV the day before that had a child sleeping inside. She said the vehicle was parked and running in a gas station parking lot and she did not know a child was inside at first.

Behning told officers when she realized a child was asleep in the backseat, she parked the car and left it with the heat running.

Behning was arrested for auto theft and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle for the IMPD pursuit. She was arrested for kidnapping with a vehicle and auto theft for the Lawrence Amber Alert case.