Yorktown police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Yorktown police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday at a Dollar General store.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General located at 5925 West Kilgore Avenue at about 9:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect was armed with a gun and wearing a mask and gloves. The suspect put a note on the counter demanding money and ordered employees to go to a back room.

No one was hurt in the ordeal.

Yorktown police say the suspect and robbery appear similar to an armed robbery that happened at a Dollar General in Muncie a week ago. Authorities are investigating to determine if the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 765-722-1094.