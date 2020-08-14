Crothersville officer seriously hurt after semi crashes into vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Crothersville Police Officer was seriously injured Friday morning when a semi crashed into the back of his police vehicle.

The Indiana State Police said Officer Michael Weiler was blocking the right northbound lane of I-65 with lights activated while providing traffic control for a highway maintenance crew. Meanwhile, a semi driver was in the right lane of I-65 northbound approaching the officers.

Police say the semi driver crashed into the back of Weiler’s police car, pushing it off the east side of the road where it turned over and ended up on its top. The semi drier crashed into a cable barrier in the median before stopping.

Weiler was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition. The semi driverwas not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing as of the time of this report.