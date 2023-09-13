INDIANAPOLIS — Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery has sparked debate amongst Hoosiers after posting on their Facebook page Tuesday that they will host a community graveyard bash.

According to the Facebook post, the event will take place in the funeral home parking lot and consist of haunted hay rides, trick or treating, a costume contest, snacks, a live DJ and more.

As a result of the post, local Facebook users began debating whether the planned event is morally okay.

“This is so disrespectful to those who rest here as their final place,” Kat Nicole said in the comments. “So disrespectful to them and their loved ones. Please have some sort of dignity and cancel this event.”

Others, however, disagreed.

“This is not disrespectful,” Terry Wilson commented. “Treating cemeteries as a place to forget about the dead is disrespectful. Walks, picnics, and parties keep those who have gone before us with us in the here and now, and I wholly support them.”

In response to the debate, Crown Hill made this statement in the comments section of their post:

“FYI – This event is being held on the funeral home parking lot — not inside the cemetery. There will be refreshments in Celebration Hall along with a DJ. This is the first year that Crown Hill has actually posted it on social media, even though it is a yearly event. The hay ride is on paved roads only. It is a free event, open to the community. Bring the family and enjoy an afternoon of fun.” Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery

The event is set to be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.