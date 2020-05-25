Crown Hill releases video in place of annual Memorial Day ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — Crown Hill released a video this Memorial Day in place of the traditional ceremony to honor our veterans.

In a statement, Crown Hill said because they can’t share the event in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they created a short video to celebrate and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Memorial Day in Crown Hill has been a Hoosier fixture for more than 150 years, and is the longest-running Memorial Day ceremony in Indiana.

The video features Crown Hill Cemetery and Crown Hill Heritage Foundation President David Rieck.

Crown Hill said the video will transport you to the past and invite you to reflect on the present.