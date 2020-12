A new survey suggests cruise fans are ready to hit the high seas again despite a widely available coronavirus vaccine not being out yet.

Data from trade organization “Cruise Lines International Association” showed 73 percent of “cruisers” surveyed would go on a cruise within a few years.

A majority of those respondents also said they would go on a cruise within one year.

It also showed 90 percent of cruisers said they would take precautions like wearing a mask while on the boat.