CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A child was shot and killed in Cumberland Wednesday afternoon.

Cumberland Police Department officers were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Woodlark Drive on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a child suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information suggests that another child may have fired the weapon, according to CPD. The age of the child has not yet been confirmed by police. However, CPD Chief Suzanne Woodland said the victim was most likely a four-year-old girl.

“Respect these firearms. They’re not toys,” Police Chief Woodland said. “No reason you need a loaded firearm laying around anywhere, especially around small children.”

The children were under their grandmother’s supervision at the time the shooting took place, CPD said. It is unclear who the firearm belongs to as officers continue to investigate. CPD said the grandmother is cooperating with their investigations.

Nobody has been taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting as of this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.