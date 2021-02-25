Cumberland police investigating deadly shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a partking lot Thursday night.

The department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday in the area by Elm Tree Apartments located at North German Church Road and 10th Street.

A witness came home from work and found a young man lying in the parking lot outside the apartment complex. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Detectives were canvassing the area as of the time of this report talking with neighbors and looking for clues. A

nyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland Police Department at 317-894-3525 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.