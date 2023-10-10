CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A juvenile is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Cumberland Tuesday night.

The Cumberland Police Department said that a juvenile was allegedly trying to steal a vehicle when they were confronted by the vehicle’s owner. CPD did not confirm the age or gender of the juvenile.

The juvenile was apprehended by officers and transported to an area hospital for treatment of “very minor” injuries. CPD did not share any details related to how the juvenile sustained the injuries.

CPD said the juvenile was previously reported as a runaway earlier on Tuesday.