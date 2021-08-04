CVS announces $15 minimum wage, 500 jobs open in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — CVS Health announced on Wednesday it is raising its minimum hourly wage company-wide to $15. The change would go into effect July 2022.

“These wage increases will have a meaningful impact on our colleagues and their families while helping the communities we serve prosper. Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of investments in our people, including bonuses and benefit enhancements throughout the pandemic,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch.

CVS is currently hiring for store managers, pharmacists, pharmacist technicians, cashiers and beauty sales consultants, distribution center workers, and customer service representatives. In the Indianapolis area, the company says it is looking to fill 500 positions.

According to a company release, more than 65 percent of CVS employees earning hourly wages already make more than $15 an hour.

In addition to boosting wages, CVS Health is removing barriers to obtaining employment. Recently the company eliminated the high school diploma or GED requirement for most entry-level roles, and this year will eliminate the GPA requirement for university recruitment.

If you are interested in a position, you can apply at www.cvshealth.com/jobs.