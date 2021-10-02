Cyberattack on Johnson Memorial Health disables computers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Johnson Memorial Health learned that it was a victim of a cyberattack on Saturday, resulting in the computer network being disabled.

The attack is under investigation, and they are working to restore normal computer operations.

“While we are working quickly to resolve the impact of the cyberattack, we recognize that these situations can take time to fully resolve,” they wrote in a statement on their website. “JMH is prepared to continue the provision of exceptional care to the community without access to computer records. As part of this commitment to ensuring the ability to serve the community, Johnson Memorial has established processes that permit continued operation in this situation, and most services at JMH are unaffected.”

They said patients should arrive for scheduled appointments unless otherwise contacted. Those with questions about appointments or treatment plans should contact their health care provider.

“The threat of cyberattack is a nationwide problem that, unfortunately, has affected other hospitals here in Indiana and across the country,” they wrote. “JMH has invested heavily in cybersecurity, and we continue to be vigilant. We remain committed to continuing to provide exceptional care to our communities, and will provide additional updates as appropriate.”