INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana General Assembly concluded the year’s regular session on Thursday. Here are some key issues debated during the nearly four-month session:

Lawmakers approved a new two-year $37 billion state budget that’s bolstered by the projection of unexpected $2 billion jump in state tax collections and $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. Much of that federal aid will go toward the state’s unemployment insurance fund, economic grant programs, numerous construction projects and expanding broadband internet availability. A new state tax on vaping materials will start in July 2022, while a cigarette tax increase sought by health advocates was rejected.