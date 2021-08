INDIANAPOLIS — Every week, IMPD meets with the city’s Office of Public Health & Safety to discuss the week’s fatal and non-fatal shootings. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform recommended these meetings to identify those who might retaliate and look at formed networks responsible for the violence.

The goal is to identify those families who need resources after loss and discuss any concerns over retaliation. Officers and OPHS members also keep their eyes on people involved in groups committing crimes.