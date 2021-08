FISHERS, Ind. — Students at Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) are remembering three girls who lost their lives in a car accident in South Carolina on Monday. Before Friday’s football game against Lawrence Central, Hamilton Southeastern held a candlelight vigil.

“Going to be a time for the community to come together, and mourn the loss of these girls,” says Holden Malone a senior at Hamilton Southeastern, “We really just want to celebrate who they were, and who they still are to us.”