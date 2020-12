INDIANAPOLIS — Legislators continue to negotiate a stimulus bill that could bring relief to industries reeling from the pandemic. On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators proposed a $908 billion plan. Inside it is a portion that will give roughly $15 billion to local independent music and cinema venues.

“We are confident, if it passes, it will make a substantial difference for the industry as a whole,” says Josh Baker, owner of HiFi in Fountain Square and Executive Director of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA), “It will allow us to get back to work and weather the storm, until there is some more tours out there.”