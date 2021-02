INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- In its first week, the Homebound Hoosiers vaccine distribution effort already delivered vaccine to more than 200 people. The state's Department of Homeland Security reported as of Wednesday, 1,200 residents had been registered through the Homebound Hoosiers portal.

"To reach those members of our community that truly have chronic health conditions or disabilities that really prevent them from being mobile or from leaving their home," Dr. Michael Kaufmann, State EMS Medical Director, said. "It's to get them vaccine."