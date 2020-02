INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- The age of the suspects arrested for the quadruple homicide has not gone unnoticed for those who work with youth in the community. They say there’s more we can do now to prevent these tragedies from happening.

“It’s sad quite frankly,” said Kia Wright, the founder and director of “VOICES.” “It’s heartbreaking our kids are seeing death every single day, and that's why we have to come together, organizations and communities, to be able to try to solve this as a unit.”