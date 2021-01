INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- New federal regulations to start 2021 will require all hospitals to become more transparent with the cost of a procedure, and what they may charge your insurance company. That information must be posted online, or they could face fines.

“It is another step toward a more transparent health care system, but there is still lots of work to do. It is not the kind of information that is going to be immediately helpful for a consumer that’s shopping around,” explains Brian Tabor, President of the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), “The reality is that’s not what that individual is going to pay. They want to know how much they will pay out-of-pocket, and that can be a little trickier.”