INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) recently shared that by reallocating resources in the department, it has been able to focus on tackling the issue of non-compliant sex offenders in the community.

In an interview days ago with FOX59, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said, “Another sweep will be coming and as we mentioned before we don’t tell you when, but for the sex offenders, we will be coming for you again, so follow the rules or move out.”