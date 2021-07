INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Despite the surging violence in the city, youth advocates work tirelessly to empower young people in our community. Friday on the far east side, dozens of kids and their families gathered for the annual Pathway Resource Center's Youth Anti-Violence & Drugs Summit.

"We're going to be doing real-life scenarios with them today, and so that way if they do get put into a situation, they don't have to think about what they would do," Event Chair Leila Darden said. "It's so important for us not to just tell them not to do drugs, not to do acts of violence, but I think it's really important to show them how to."