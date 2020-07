INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown business owners bring up growing concerns over some of our homeless neighbors who they claim are overly assertive, and that is driving away customers they need more than ever. Local owners are already struggling to survive in light of COVID19 and the rioting, separate from peaceful protests, in May.

“It’s difficult,” George Stergiopoulos, owner of Giorgio’s Pizza and Greek Islands restaurant, said. “I mean we’re working short-handed; we’re trying to run our businesses under difficult conditions and now – we’ve inherited another job. We have to sweep our sidewalks every morning; we have to constantly tell people that they can’t sit at our four tables that we have here.”