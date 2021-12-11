Daily record high tied; temperatures tumble today

Severe thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night. Several warnings were issued due to strong wind gusts associated with the overnight activity. Wind damage was reported throughout the state, including downed trees and power lines.

The severe threat is shifting east of Indiana today, but colder air is going to blast into the area behind a cold front. The large temperature gradient (or drop) will result in windy weather throughout the day today.

Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are going to be possible today. A Wind Advisory has been issued over the northern half of the state until 5 PM.

Temperatures will continue to tumble today. Indianapolis already peaked at 66° shortly after midnight, which tied the record high for the date (1931). Central Indiana is going to fall to the upper 30s late in the morning. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s.

Sunday is going to be much calmer with sunny skies returning to the Hoosier State. Seasonal highs return tomorrow afternoon before seeing another warming trend this week. Indianapolis will have another shot at seeing 60s midweek!