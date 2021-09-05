Daleville man arrested after allegedly murdering grandfather

DALEVILLE, Ind. — A Daleville man was arrested overnight after he allegedly murdered his grandfather during an argument, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Daleville police were called to the 9100 block of South Walnut Street in response to an unconscious person.

An officer arrived to find 26-year-old Trent D. Kreegar, of Daleville, attempting to perform CPR on an unconscious man. State police say the officer also tried to save the man’s life until paramedics arrived, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Robert Earl Huffman Jr., of Daleville. Police also learned that Huffman Jr. was Kreegar’s grandfather.

ISP says an investigation revealed that sometime late Saturday evening, Kreegar and Huffman Jr. were involved in an agreement. The argument turned violent, “and Huffman sustained a fatal injury,” state police said in a release.

Kreegar was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Justice Center, where he faces a murder charge.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.