Dance challenge pays tribute to Officer Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., — We are continuing to learn more and more about fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath. We’re continuously hearing about how full of life and light she was.

Last night, a Lawrence Police Officer, Charlie Kingery, posted a dance tribute to Office Leath in her honor. He learned she loved to dance, have fun and do TikTok videos.

I wasn’t going to post this yet. But i was told by someone that she loved to smile, loved to dance, and loved to have a good time. So this is for you. RIP Breann Leath, we have it from here. #ThinBlueLine #IMPD Good will always overcome @Lawrence_Police #OneLove #ToosieSlide pic.twitter.com/OJvupZPsOY — Charlie Kingery (@CKingery_LPD) April 11, 2020

Our Darius Johnson thought this would be a good way for fellow Officers to crack a smile and to honor Officer Leath by doing what she loved outside of policing.

He’s extended the challenge to all members of Law Enforcement across central Indiana to participate.

All you have to do is post your video to Twitter and tag @DariusJohnsonTV and @FOX59 and use the hashtag #LeathDanceTribute.

A CHALLENGE AND A TRIBUTE:

Let’s remember Officer Breann Leath for what she loved…DANCING!@CKingery_LPD started it!

I’M FINISHING IT BY CHALLENGE OFFICER TO PAY TRIBUTE WITH A DANCE VIDEO.@FOX59 #ToosieSlideChallenge#LetTheTributeBeginhttps://t.co/2A6qSSvqHq pic.twitter.com/UIVmG7pUJZ — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) April 11, 2020

LET THE TRIBUTE BEGIN!