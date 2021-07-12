Danville authorities seek help identifying individuals photographed on residence prior to fire

DANVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Danville are seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals caught on camera trespassing on a residential property before it caught fire.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a fire at 101 East Broadway Street.

The residence — which had been unoccupied and under construction for a lengthy period of time — was “fully involved” upon arrival, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The individuals photographed were captured on interior cameras positioned throughout the residence and were not authorized to be on the property, police added.

DFD, the Danville Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into the incident.

Any unauthorized individuals on the property may be charged with trespassing, authorities noted.

Anyone with information on the individuals photographed or related to the fire should call Danville’s anonymous crime tip line at 317-745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.