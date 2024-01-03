DANVILLE, Ind. — Officials with the Danville Police Department are actively looking for a person who was reportedly involved in a series of thefts from storage facilities.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the area of CR 200 E and CR 75 S on Tuesday evening with two people who were believed to have been a part of the thefts from storage facilities. Officials said the people fled in a vehicle and then on foot.

The post read that one of the people was “quickly apprehended,” according to the post. Danville police are still looking for a second individual. Police described the second individual is a “short… male, slim to average build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.”

“He will be on foot, and is likely still south east of Danville (in the area of CR 300 E and CR 350 S),” the post read. “If you see the male suspect, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately and report his location to law enforcement… If you see anything suspicious, please contact 911 immediately so our officers can respond to the area to investigate.”

Officials said that residents will continue to see an increased law enforcement presence in the area throughout the day.