Darius Leonard launches foundation to give back to community

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Darius Leonard looks on after recieving his MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Award during the press conference for the 60th NFF Anual Awards Ceremony at New York Hilton Midtown on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard is giving back to the communities who have given so much to him.

He announced Tuesday that he started the Maniac Foundation with his wife. He wants to focus on 3 key things to start, which are helping families in need, setting up educational programs for kids, and getting kids more active.

He says so many people have been there for him throughout his life, he wanted to pay it forward.

“Indianapolis has been my home for the past three years – this community has given me so much and I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to give back,” said Leonard.

The Maniac Foundation will help both Indianapolis, and Leonard’s hometown of Lake View, South Carolina.

Leonard says he needs volunteers, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. For more information, visit www.ManiacFoundation.org.