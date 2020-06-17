Date-specific tickets, virtual queues planned for Holiday World reopening

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — People visiting Holiday World this season will find some changes at the park works to keep guests and workers safe and healthy.

Holiday World officials unveiled their phased reopening plan. As of Wednesday, the park is open for people who bought tickets online. To visit the park, guests will be asked to purchase tickets ahead of time.

Because the park is limiting attendence to 50% park capacity, the park is selling date-specific tickets online. The park is asking guests to have ticket in hand when they arrive.

The park also implemented a new virtual queuing system. With this system, guests can enter the queue from their smartphone before waiting 5-15 minutes in a distanced queue. Those without a smarphone can use a barcoded wristband.

Along with the park’s unlimited soft drinks, the park will have more than 90 sanitizer stations available. Masks aren’t required, but they thank people for their consideration if they choose to wear one. However, they may need to be removed for thrill rides.

Some of the rides won’t be available at first, and Splashin’ Safari is expected to reopen around July 4. For full information, visit Holiday World’s reopening page.