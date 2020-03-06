Daylight Saving Time: Losing an hour can affect your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, which means we will lose an hour of sleep.

Losing one hour may not seem like much, but that small change can be a big deal for your health.

According to the CDC, many people aren't getting enough sleep to begin with. So, the additional sleep shortage can lead to deadly consequences.

The Monday after the time shift is linked to an increase in tragic car accidents.

Doctors say light exposure plays a big role in how you adjust to the time change, especially if you stay up late on your phone.

Dr. Mohamed Heikal, Pulmonary Sleep Specialist, Community Health Network said, "Light exposure in general later at night can push your sleep time later on, for whatever reason men are less likely to be affected by that than women.”

Also, adults who miss out on even one hour of sleep a day are more likely to report health problems like diabetes, depression, and heart disease.

Experts suggest you use the time change to reset your sleep habits to make sure you get enough rest.