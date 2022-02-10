INDIANAPOLIS — The same day that the DEA announced Indianapolis as one of 34 cities in its Operation Overdrive initiative, federal agents were with IMPD detectives raiding a home in the 1900 block of North Drexel Avenue on the city’s eastside.

Operation Overdrive is meant to bring more federal resources to the local war on drugs, just like the raid on February 1.

“We had an ongoing investigation where we had a search warrant and we ended up seizing 19 firearms and pound quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin from a very violent offender,” said J. Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Indianapolis office.

Dreshaun Carter was already on court ordered home detention with a GPS monitoring device for his guilty plea to a state narcotics case last fall when agents and detectives raided his home earlier this month.

“We focus on violent offenders,” said Gannon, “and, as you know, violent people often have firearms.”

Of the 271 homicides committed in Indianapolis last year, 240 involved gunshot wounds, and detectives found many of those cases stemmed from drug trafficking.

Marion County has had more than 800 fatal drug overdoses, with traces of fentanyl found in 626 of those overdoses. Fentanyl is often made in China and added to street drugs smuggled in from Mexico to Marion County.

“The federal resources allow us to go after the kingpins or the source of the drugs that are coming here into Indianapolis,” said Captain Robert Holt of the IMPD Covert Investigations Unit. “Their capabilities have some access to programs and data that we don’t necessarily have here internally and by partnering with the feds, we gain access to their resources and manpower and then also using the federal system for prosecution.”

Holt said IMPD’s expertise in gun evidence collection and analysis enhances the DEA’s ability to link firearms with drug dealing.

“Our crime gun investigators, when they come out to the scene, they relieve the burden of evidence collection and then they bring their resources to the table to connect those guns to other crimes in Indianapolis,” said Holt. “The drugs and the weapons on the scene, if we can connect those to a specific suspect, it makes their job a lot easier.”

Holt said he expects Operation Overdrive to provide even more opportunities to refer local gun and drug defendants to the U.S. Attorney for federal prosecution.

“The U.S. Attorney has come out and indicated that they are very much interested in these drug cases that result in violence and so when we bring these cases to the U.S. Attorney we see a lot more involvement and results in the end.”