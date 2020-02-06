Dead & Company are returning to Indianapolis as part of new summer tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Deadheads unite! Dead & Company have announced a summer tour including a stop at Ruoff Music Center.

The Summer Tour 2020 kicks off in July for a 17-show run, and is coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Wednesday, July 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

From the press release:

Dead & Company – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – is excited to announce that they will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

To make sure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available here until Sunday, February 9 at 10 p.m. through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11 at Noon through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

VIP ticket packages for all tour dates and Travel Packages for select cities will also be available, and go on sale Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Click here for all the info.

For complete tour information, visit DeadandCompany.com.

More about Dead & Company

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The result was one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed $255.5 million and sold 2.8 million tickets across 149 reported shows. Dead & Co. has headlined iconic stadiums across the country including Folsom Field, Autzen Stadium, Citi Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. Additionally, the band broke Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance record. In between tours, Dead & Company hosts its annual “Playing in the Sand” all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation in Mexico and features three nights of Dead & Company playing on an intimate beach.