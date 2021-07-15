Dead or sick songbirds found in 69 Indiana counties; 10 species affected so far

INDIANAPOLIS — Sick or dying songbirds have now been confirmed in 69 Indiana counties.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the issue affects ten species across the state so far: American robins, blue jays, brown-headed cowbirds, common grackles, European starlings, sparrows, house finches, northern cardinals, red-headed woodpeckers and wrens.

Symptoms include neurological problems, eye discharge, swelling of the head and poor limb control. The problem has been found in birds in other states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

All birds have tested negative for avian influenza, West Nile virus, and other flaviviruses, Salmonella and Chlamydia (bacterial pathogens), Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses and poxviruses, and Trichomonas parasites. Other tests are pending, the agency said.

The cause of the deaths is still unknown. DNR said the mode of transmission is uncertain.

As a result, DNR recommends that all Hoosiers remove their birdfeeders, including those for hummingbirds. The move is intended to prevent birds from gathering in common areas, possibly transmitting disease from bird to bird.

Here are the counties with confirmed cases:

Allen

Bartholomew

Benton

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Cass

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Crawford

Dearborn

Decatur

DeKalb

Delaware

Dubois

Elkhart

Fayette

Floyd

Fulton

Gibson

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Harrison

Hendricks

Henry

Howard

Huntington

Jackson

Jasper

Jay

Jefferson

Johnson

Kosciusko

LaGrange

Lake

LaPorte

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Monroe

Morgan

Newton

Noble

Ohio

Orange

Owen

Parke

Porter

Pulaski

Putnam

Randolph

Ripley

Rush

Shelby

St. Joseph

Starke

Sullivan

Tippecanoe

Union

Vanderburgh

Vigo

Warrick

Washington

White

Whitley