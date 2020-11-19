Deadline quickly approaching for Hoosiers to get money from state’s Equifax settlement

INDIANAPOLIS – The clock is ticking.

Time is running out for Hoosiers to file a claim in the state’s settlement in the Equifax data breach.

Hoosiers have until Dec. 16 to file a claim, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The state and Equifax agreed to a $19.5 million settlement in the case.

The breach happened between May 2017 and July 2017. Equifax said customers’ sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers, was taken.

The breach affected 147.9 million Americans, including 3.9 million Hoosiers. While Equifax reached a multistate national settlement, the state of Indiana opted out and secured a separate one.

Hoosiers affected by the breach are eligible for part of the $19.5 million settlement.

If you were affected by the breach, visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and enter the required information to file a claim. You can receive your money digitally or via a paper check.

Again, the deadline to apply is Dec. 16.

“We structured our settlement with Equifax so that we could give Hoosiers the opportunity to claim money they may have lost due to Equifax’s failure to protect personal information,” said Attorney General Curtis Hill. “That money is just waiting to be claimed. Now, it’s up to Hoosiers to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and secure their rightful portion of the settlement.”

Find more information at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.