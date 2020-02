Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The day for residents of an Indianapolis mobile home park to leave is Friday, February 21.

Those who live at the I-70 Mobile Home Park were given notice in August of 2019, alerting them that the owners would be shutting the park down.

FOX59's Aaron Cantrell is talking to residents as they pack the last of their things before moving day.

Check back here for Aaron's full report.