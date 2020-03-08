Deadly accident claims 1 life in Lawrence

The scene of the deadly accident at Pendleton Pike and McCoy St. (Photo by Lawrence PD)

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A deadly two vehicle collision in Lawrence has led to the death of one person.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and McCoy Street.

Police say a single occupant passenger vehicle traveling eastbound was attempting to make a left turn onto McCoy Street from Pendleton Pike when an SUV driving westbound collided with the turning vehicle.

The driver of the turning vehicle was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police, but would later succumb to their injuries and be pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the SUV stayed on scene and did submit to a blood draw as Indiana law requires for fatal accidents.

At this time, police had no further information on the deceased as the investigation is ongoing and notification of family is underway.