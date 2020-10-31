Deadly accident claims life on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly accident investigation is underway on Indy’s west side where police say one person has died.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. at S. Lynhurst Drive and W. Southern Avenue.

According to police runs, the incident came out as a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle.

At this time, police have not released any information about the accident including what type of vehicle was involved or how many people were injured. No victim information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article will be updated once more information has been released.