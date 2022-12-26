INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a deadly accident on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, IMPD responded to an accident on East Washington Street between Post Road and I-465.

Indianapolis police said a car was going eastbound on East Washington driving without headlights and at a high rate of speed. That driver crashed into another car attempting to turn into a shopping plaza, killing the other driver.

The driver of the car driving without headlights was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.