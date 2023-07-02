WESTFIELD, Ind. — A man is dead after a fatal crash involving two vehicles on U.S. 31 northbound Sunday morning.

Officers with the Westfield Police Department were dispatched around 7 a.m. to the 161st Street bridge in Westfield that passes over U.S. 31. in response to a two-vehicle accident involving a white Dodge RAM and a black Toyota RAV4.

WPD said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the Dodge RAM crashed into the east embankment of the 161st Street bridge. The sole occupant of the Dodge RAM, identified as an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash caused all northbound lanes on U.S. 31 to be closed for several hours.

The occupants inside the Toyota RAV4 were not injured during the accident, according to WPD. However, WPD did not confirm how many individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.