Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of I-65 near Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis.

State Troopers were called to I-65 near the North Split in reference to a crash shortly after midnight Saturday.

ISP tells us at least one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the crash.

It’s unclear if this accident involved one vehicle or multiple cars.

INDOT currently has all southbound lanes shut down as authorities work on the crash.

I-65 MM 111.6 SB @ Washingtn/mile 112 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a traffic hazard — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 25, 2020

Drivers should avoid the area as the lane closures are expected to last for several hours.

