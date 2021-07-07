Deadly crash under investigation in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Clinton County are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of County Road 300 N. and 700 E. Officers arrived and found a gray 2005 Dodge Neon well off the road and crashed into a tree.

Investigators believe the vehicle was going eastbound on 300 N. when it went off the south side of the roadway, west of 700 E. The driver overcorrected and went off the road to the north before hitting the tree head-on.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Kaylen Reed of Frankfort. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Rich Kelly issued this statement:

“We are incredibly saddened by yet another fatality in our community! In the weeks to come, we hope to provide more answers as to what took place in this crash. Our thoughts are with the family as they deal with their loss over the next several days and weeks. We want to thank the endless support from our community to our agency and the other first responders as we continue working through the numerous scenes from the last two weeks. As always, our chaplains are available to anyone needing additional support.”