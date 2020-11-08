Deadly crash under investigation on 465 south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirm a fatal interstate accident is under investigation on Indy’s south side.

The accident occurred on 465 westbound near the US 31 S exit, near mile marker 1.6. At this time two right lanes are closed as the investigation continues.

According to an INDOT alert, the accident was said to have involved a motorcycle.

State Police have not released any further information at this time about the crash outside of confirming there was indeed a fatality.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.

