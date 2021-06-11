Deadly crash under investigation on I-65 in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) say a crash involving a Greyhound bus and another vehicle resulted in a fatality and several injuries Friday.

The crash occurred along northbound I-65 in White County, north of Lafayette. It happened near the 188 mile-marker.

Greyhound issued this statement:

“We can confirm an incident earlier today near Lafayette, Indiana on I-65 when a vehicle crossed from the southbound side of the highway and hit the Greyhound bus on the northbound lane. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter. We can confirm the Greyhound driver and several passengers have been transported to area hospitals. We are currently in the process of transporting all non-injured passengers from the scene.”

State police say drivers in the area should expect delays in both directions of I-65 and suggest taking alternate routes.