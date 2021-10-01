Deadly crash under investigation on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD is investigating a deadly crash on the city’s far east side.

The IMPD said the crash happened on East 21st St., just west of Rockford Rd. This is near German Church Rd. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the vehicle was heading eastbound on E. 21st St. when it struck a utility pole. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, coming to a rest on its side into a fence.

An adult female driver, who had been ejected from the car, was pronounced deceased on scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Police believe the victim was the vehicle’s only occupant, and are unsure if drugs and/or alcohol might have been involved.